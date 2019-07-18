Designing Responsive Content in AR
35 minutes ago from Keith Hamilton, Immersive Product Designer
The web isn't the only place for responsive content. In a pair of posts, learn more about responsive content in AR, and how you can get hands-on today.
Hello!
I recently wrapped up two posts on designing responsive content for augmented reality, and I wanted to share them with you all.
In these posts, I go through some theory about how we can start to think responsively in AR, then provide a mechanical breakdown of a template I've published today, available in Torch AR.
First there's the theory:
Foundational Ideas for Responsive Augmented Reality Content
Then there's the template:
Getting Hands-On with Responsive AR
Getting hands-on
If you want to try the template out, you have two options:
- To preview the template: open this link on an AR Kit device to explore this shareable Play Mode app. Use Reset Anchor, under the gear icon to try all the ergonomic breakpoints.
- To build your own: in Torch AR, select Templates from the app menu, and create a new project from the Responsive AR Content template.
If you like what you read, please share with others who may be interested, and holler in the comments.
Happy designing!
-- Keith
