Designing Responsive Content in AR

The web isn't the only place for responsive content. In a pair of posts, learn more about responsive content in AR, and how you can get hands-on today.

Hello!

I recently wrapped up two posts on designing responsive content for augmented reality, and I wanted to share them with you all.

In these posts, I go through some theory about how we can start to think responsively in AR, then provide a mechanical breakdown of a template I've published today, available in Torch AR.

First there's the theory:

Foundational Ideas for Responsive Augmented Reality Content

Then there's the template:

Getting Hands-On with Responsive AR

Getting hands-on

If you want to try the template out, you have two options:

To preview the template: open this link on an AR Kit device to explore this shareable Play Mode app. Use Reset Anchor, under the gear icon to try all the ergonomic breakpoints. To build your own: in Torch AR, select Templates from the app menu, and create a new project from the Responsive AR Content template.

If you like what you read, please share with others who may be interested, and holler in the comments.

Happy designing!

-- Keith