Any designers selling UI Kits?
2 hours ago from Mihai Petrea, UI & UX Designer
I am thinking for a while on starting creating and selling some UI kits, mostly focused on mobile apps. I have some questions for those of you who are selling kits:
Where do you sell them? Do you have a preferred marketplace or on your own website?
How many UI kits do you usually sell per month?
How long does it take for you to create a (let's say) 30 screen UI kit?
What did you learn from this experience?
