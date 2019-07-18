Any designers selling UI Kits?

I am thinking for a while on starting creating and selling some UI kits, mostly focused on mobile apps. I have some questions for those of you who are selling kits:

Where do you sell them? Do you have a preferred marketplace or on your own website?

How many UI kits do you usually sell per month?

How long does it take for you to create a (let's say) 30 screen UI kit?

What did you learn from this experience?