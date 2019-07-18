2

Any designers selling UI Kits?

I am thinking for a while on starting creating and selling some UI kits, mostly focused on mobile apps. I have some questions for those of you who are selling kits:

Where do you sell them? Do you have a preferred marketplace or on your own website?

How many UI kits do you usually sell per month?

How long does it take for you to create a (let's say) 30 screen UI kit?

What did you learn from this experience?

  • Jimmy Koli, 23 minutes ago

    I had asked this question previously but did not get much answers over here. I think the best place to sell UI kits would be UI8.net, Creative mint, Design modo.

    But first thing first to test waters you can have a sample kit made with few elements and post it on websites which provide free resources like Sketchappresources. Once you understand the market then it would be much easier to sell you stuff.

    Also note you have to look into the trends that are in now and design your UI kit accordingly. Hope this helps :)

  • Tyson KingsburyTyson Kingsbury, 1 minute ago

    I'd be interested in this as well.

    I think a lot of folks here probably buy/sell from the usual sources such as graphicriver etc..but i'd be curious if there were other places...

    I mainly work in Figma now, and would love to put together some UI kits to sell, but not sure if there's much of a market, or if it would be worth the time and effort etc...

