Got Second Interview With Project Manager. How Should I Prepare?

Howdy everyone, Need your advise, I am applying for a senior UX/UI role at a FinTech company. Had a good first interview with their head of UX person (showed my portfolio - elaborate on processes, ideas, implementation etc) and got a call to come in for a second interview with their Project Manager.

What questions do they ask? Would love some tips/advise on this!

Thanks