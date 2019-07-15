Testing for wide gamut (bjango.com)
9 hours ago from Marc Edwards, Founder at Bjango
Ever since I learned about P3 colors from Panic's tweet I've been looking for excuses to bring these more vibrant colors into my work. Thanks for writing extensively about this topic.
Right now, it seems like the only way to use P3 color in Chrome is to export a PNG from a tool like Sketch or Photoshop (unfortunately, no Figma support yet). This background-image hack works, but do you have a sense for when we'll be able to use P3 colors without PNGs? Or maybe I'm missing something.
