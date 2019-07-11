Asked to make 70+ page wire prototype. Madness?
8 hours ago from Sean R, Visual Designer
We were asked to turn our 70 screens of wires and interactions into a prototype. It is a very complex site. Many interactions. I suggested prototyping parts for the users but not the whole thing. Prototype bloat. Has anyone been asked to do something similar from product management.
