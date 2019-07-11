2

Asked to make 70+ page wire prototype. Madness?

8 hours ago from , Visual Designer

We were asked to turn our 70 screens of wires and interactions into a prototype. It is a very complex site. Many interactions. I suggested prototyping parts for the users but not the whole thing. Prototype bloat. Has anyone been asked to do something similar from product management.

2 comments

  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 1 minute ago

    I build financial software and medical practice/treatment management software.

    70 screens isn't so bad, try building a commercial system with hundreds upon hundreds of screens and permutations.

    0 points
  • austin heath, 1 minute ago

    I have made very complex prototypes. I would try Invision for linking them together. It is so good I have had upper management think I had already built the application.

    0 points