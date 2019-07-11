In love with Webflow - Shipped my first product in 2 hours
24 minutes ago from Jayant Rao, UX Designer @neue.world / Curator @UXHunt.com
Alright, so before we take a hit on alignments and functionalities - I decided to give WebFlow a try and release a small hand-curated job listing platform for India specifically focussed on UI and UX.
I am aware of how web design works so it was really easy for me to get a grip of WebFlow. But I must say - I am quite happy that I can now launch any form of basic website using this service.
Let me know what you think: https://www.designpost.in
