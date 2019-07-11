3

Sole designer Advice & Feedback on dribbble posts

Product Designer

Am the sole designer at my company and is difficult to judge my own work since I have no one to bounce ideas off and often feedback not exactly use-full and as time goes by i can feel myself becoming more harsh on myself.

I know is not much to go on but if anyone has advice or feedback

https://dribbble.com/fbuka

Am on currently working on my portfolio site

  Geoff Ball, 1 hour ago

    what feedback are you looking for? more specific question ?

    Fatawu Issah, 19 minutes ago

      Not having perspective on my work have made me suffer from imposter syndrome, especially how greatly design is overlooked at my company.

      I guess what i want to know is; How do i better communicate design?

      ps I used to work for an agency and never felt the imposter syndrome until i became the sole designer.

