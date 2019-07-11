Sole designer Advice & Feedback on dribbble posts
5 hours ago from Fatawu Issah, Product Designer
Am the sole designer at my company and is difficult to judge my own work since I have no one to bounce ideas off and often feedback not exactly use-full and as time goes by i can feel myself becoming more harsh on myself.
I know is not much to go on but if anyone has advice or feedback
Am on currently working on my portfolio site
