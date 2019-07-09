Tips on going from Graphic designer to UI design

Hi all!

I've put in a ton of thought about which direction I want my career to go towards, and have landed on honing my skills in the UI design space (and then eventually learning the entire UX process). My background is 6yrs of design within the marketing space for corporates (print and digital).

To start with, I've been reading a lot on specific elements in UI design, trying to get a fundamental understanding of them, and have been playing around a bit in Figma. I was thinking about just jumping into a whole-app re-design for an app that I use and going from there.

I'm looking for tips on where I could focus my learning, communities to join, any tools or resources, reading etc.

Appreciate any help!