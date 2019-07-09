5
5 comments
John Leschinski, 5 hours ago
cue the haters.
Steven Cavins, 1 minute ago
i don't think we hate dribbble. we just hate each other.
Ricky Salsberry, a minute ago
I think it's a valid to have never found value in the app. I've just never found a reason to use it.
Jim Silverman, 3 hours ago
are either of the co-founders still with the company?
Steven Cavins, 2 minutes ago
i know Dan officially left
