How do you implement text changes in your design files?

Hello everyone,

I’m curious about your current text editing workflow. There are many reasons to change the text in your designs (clients want you to, you come up with a better variant, or you’re a/b testing content...).

How do you currently make text changes in design and in code?

We’re currently evaluating a new Avocode feature that would allow you to change the content of text layers in your design files. - Would you use such a feature? - And would you need to save text edits as new design file versions?

If you’d like to let me know about your workflow or any special requirements how you would use such a feature, please fill in the 2-min survey below or let me know in the comments.

https://bit.ly/2L7ZsYK

Thank you.