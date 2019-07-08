Dropbox Desktop App (dropbox.com)
7 hours ago from Jack Bingham
The new Dropbox app is huge (288 MB), contains Chromium and pegs my CPU every time it does anything substantial. I just want my files to sync. I don’t want all this new junk. :/
https://twitter.com/sandofsky/status/1138686582859239425
Management tip: If anyone on your team suggests adding Chromium to your project, you’re heading in the wrong direction.
the slack integration looks great but also seems to demonstrate why you don't really need dropbox as a standalone app. communication is already done elsewhere.
Does it still use 100% of your processor for a good part of the day?
The new app is even worse with resources. I now leave it paused and just unpause to sync.
