  • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 4 hours ago

    The new Dropbox app is huge (288 MB), contains Chromium and pegs my CPU every time it does anything substantial. I just want my files to sync. I don’t want all this new junk. :/

    https://twitter.com/sandofsky/status/1138686582859239425

    Management tip: If anyone on your team suggests adding Chromium to your project, you’re heading in the wrong direction.

  • Jim SilvermanJim Silverman, 1 minute ago

    the slack integration looks great but also seems to demonstrate why you don't really need dropbox as a standalone app. communication is already done elsewhere.

  • John PJohn P, 8 minutes ago

    Does it still use 100% of your processor for a good part of the day?

    • Marc EdwardsMarc Edwards, 4 minutes ago

      The new app is even worse with resources. I now leave it paused and just unpause to sync.

