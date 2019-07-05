2

Is Affinity Designer a good replacement of Sketch?

20 hours ago from , UX/UI

Recently I've been following AfD news and the software looks quite mature and cheap (no 100€/y license like Sketch). Last year I was happy Sketch user, but suddenly after some macOS updates, Sketch became so buggy I couldn't work so I had to pay for the updated version. I like AfD pricing model and the demos it feels quite solid. Do you have good experience doing UI design on AfD?

3 comments

  • Josh McKenzieJosh McKenzie, 35 minutes ago

    Affinity Designer is a good tool for UI design. It has excellent type tools (including styles), symbols, constraints (a way of anchoring objects to other objects) and artboards. The latest version finally added arrowheads - a long-requested feature previously missing.

    However, it does not have a plug-in system or prototyping tools. You won't find as many resources (wireframe libraries, tutorials) for UI design in Affinity Designer compared to Sketch.

    My impression is that Affinity Designer is more popular in use as an illustration tool.

    If community and a large eco-system of add-ons and libraries is important to you, then Sketch beats Affinity Designer. But if that isn't a concern, then Affinity Designer is a perfectly good tool for UI design.

    I would recommend recreating one of your Sketch designs in Affinity Designer. It will give you an idea of whether Affinity Designer has all the tools you need and whether the workflow feels ok.

    0 points
  • Emanuel SerbanoiuEmanuel Serbanoiu, 22 minutes ago

    Why not use Figma?

    0 points
    • Arthur Simon, 4 minutes ago

      One can buy Affinity Designer for the price of a 6 month professional subscription to Figma.

      0 points