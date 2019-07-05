Is Affinity Designer a good replacement of Sketch?
20 hours ago from Diego Lafuente, UX/UI
Recently I've been following AfD news and the software looks quite mature and cheap (no 100€/y license like Sketch). Last year I was happy Sketch user, but suddenly after some macOS updates, Sketch became so buggy I couldn't work so I had to pay for the updated version. I like AfD pricing model and the demos it feels quite solid. Do you have good experience doing UI design on AfD?
