Sketch 56 Beta is Out

7 hours ago from , Lead Designer at POTLOC

With the following features

  • Edit symbols text overrides on the fly directly on the artboards

  • Text auto-height

  • Horizontal & Vertical smart distribute together

  • Smart distribute now work with grouped contents

Better than nothing since some darn important features are still missing

  • Diego LafuenteDiego Lafuente, 1 minute ago

    I can't wait to test the contraints features. I'm tired of editing manually all my buttons

  • Eric Chu, 13 minutes ago

    What features do you find missing?

    • Ktrn DsrsKtrn Dsrs, a minute ago

      I'm just being really picky but here they are:

      • Sketch Cloud: Comments using pins with a possibility to reply

      • Prototypes: Individual Vertical & Horizontal scrolling for symbols on prototypes

      • Prototypes: Overlay on click

      • Styles: Separate even more styles for a true design system (Ex.: Remove colours & Alignments from Texts)

