Sketch 56 Beta is Out
7 hours ago from Ktrn Dsrs, Lead Designer at POTLOC
With the following features
Edit symbols text overrides on the fly directly on the artboards
Text auto-height
Horizontal & Vertical smart distribute together
Smart distribute now work with grouped contents
Better than nothing since some darn important features are still missing
