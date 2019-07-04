2
FramerX showcase: a real-time object detection conceptual prototyping
22 hours ago from lichin lin, NCTU Student
Follow the course Lintonye made: React/Framer summer challenge and come out this prototype as my final project. It's a FramerX project with tensorflow.js object detection feature within. By using FramerX, I am able to do design and write code in the same place, which's quite amazing!
check out curve carousel menu and real-time detection: tweet | live demo
