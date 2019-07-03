6 comments

  • Jerry ThompsonJerry Thompson, 20 minutes ago

    Good stuff. A bit short compared to your Calm case study, but still very good--I can imagine that some people prefer "shorter UX snacks" like these. I've been following the past few c.s. and this new one works much better on mobile (iOS, Safari) than the previous ones from what I remember.

    1 point
    • Louis-Xavier Lavallee, 6 minutes ago

      Good point! To be honest, we are testing different formats to see which ones are better for the product community. At the end of the day, we just want to help people as much as possible!

      And yes, we're working hard on the mobile experience ;)

      0 points
  • James Nicklaus, 2 hours ago

    Love these. Ironically these apps probably pay a lot of money to be featured on the App Store... I wonder what's their success rate?!?

    If you could add some data with the case studies that would be super useful.

    1 point