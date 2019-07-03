7 comments

  • Jerry ThompsonJerry Thompson, 7 hours ago

    Good stuff. A bit short compared to your Calm case study, but still very good--I can imagine that some people prefer "shorter UX snacks" like these. I've been following the past few c.s. and this new one works much better on mobile (iOS, Safari) than the previous ones from what I remember.

    • Louis-Xavier Lavallee, 7 hours ago

      Good point! To be honest, we are testing different formats to see which ones are better for the product community. At the end of the day, we just want to help people as much as possible!

      And yes, we're working hard on the mobile experience ;)

  • James Nicklaus, 10 hours ago

    Love these. Ironically these apps probably pay a lot of money to be featured on the App Store... I wonder what's their success rate?!?

    If you could add some data with the case studies that would be super useful.

    • Louis-Xavier Lavallee, 10 hours ago

      I know! Hopefully, one day will get access to more data so we can corroborate and add even more insights to those case studies. Cheers

    • Andrew Michael ToddAndrew Michael Todd, 8 hours ago

      There are no paid placements on the Apple App Store. Their editorial team make the picks.

      • Louis-Xavier Lavallee, 8 hours ago

        Really? Surprising that Apple would choose this then! Maybe they took advantage while they were featured?

        • Andrew Michael ToddAndrew Michael Todd, a minute ago

          My last job was leading design at Flixel where we won an Apple Design Award for our app Cinemagraph Pro in 2014. Since then Apple frequently featured the app when we launched new features and as far as I understand there is no payment to get you featured.

          Check out the Get Featured section at the bottom to see how they explain their selection process: https://developer.apple.com/app-store/discoverability/

          I think one thing they left out is how much the revenue factors into their selection, Those dark patterns might actually be working well to convert.

