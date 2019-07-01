2 comments

  • Greg DGreg D, 2 hours ago

    Neither? It's a subjective piece of illustration.

    2 points
  • Adam Hayman, a minute ago

    I think it's alright. My main complaint is that my eye is drawn away from him and toward the background, since it's so much more complex. They put him in the foreground, extremely large, so I assume they want him to be the focus of the image, but it's just not working right now. I'd have preferred if they would have given his face a bit more detail and the background a bit less.

    Other than that, it's well done. Colors are solid, it's easy to see that it's supposed to be Elon, etc. Just needs a bit more separation between foreground and background.

    0 points