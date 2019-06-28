What I think of Google's new search results page

First they've introduced a horrible logo that would be perfect as an icon for toilet paper, if rotated 180°. Then a childish typeface that no professional typographer would ever dare to think of, and it takes far too much space on mobile, making it not only ugly but also impractical. The last move from the Google design team is to add icons to their search results page, I guess because the page looks too old fashioned for 2019, and not pretty enough? Could be, but it's cognitive overload every time that you filter results, without any real benefit. By adding plenty of high saturation colours that have nothing to do with one another, they've actually managed to make those icon look unpleasant to the eye, too. Just because it's the brand colours, you go against the most elemental principles of aesthetics?! Google is such an important tool, it would deserve a much more considered design. And because it's supposed to be as efficient as possible, this is just visual design done the wrong way, again and again. The Google interface looks like the perfect GUI for toddlers. #google #visualdesign