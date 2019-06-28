3

What I think of Google's new search results page

First they've introduced a horrible logo that would be perfect as an icon for toilet paper, if rotated 180°. Then a childish typeface that no professional typographer would ever dare to think of, and it takes far too much space on mobile, making it not only ugly but also impractical. The last move from the Google design team is to add icons to their search results page, I guess because the page looks too old fashioned for 2019, and not pretty enough? Could be, but it's cognitive overload every time that you filter results, without any real benefit. By adding plenty of high saturation colours that have nothing to do with one another, they've actually managed to make those icon look unpleasant to the eye, too. Just because it's the brand colours, you go against the most elemental principles of aesthetics?! Google is such an important tool, it would deserve a much more considered design. And because it's supposed to be as efficient as possible, this is just visual design done the wrong way, again and again. The Google interface looks like the perfect GUI for toddlers. #google #visualdesign

  • J P, 2 hours ago

    lol

  • Jamie Diamond, 21 minutes ago

    k

  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 2 hours ago

    I mean, I noticed the icons, but like it's not bad or anything.

    Edit: One thing I did notice, has google always been non-responsive?

    • G Lukacs, a minute ago

      Refresh after resizing the viewport.

    • Mirza SadovicMirza Sadovic, a minute ago

      It has responsiveness for the variety of Desktop VS Desktop HD viewports, but not for tablet/mobile. I assume they detect and deliver device-centric versions of the UI to the devices themselves, thus avoiding the overhead of maintaining a bunch of awkward breakpoint transitions which are always limiting when doing a responsive design.

  • Mirza SadovicMirza Sadovic, a minute ago

    I can see that your rant is fairly focused on the visual aspects of the changes, we have yet to hear the reasoning behind the decisions, so I can't really assume to know all the research involved in the changes.

    That said, note that the search result tabs/filters change depending on what you've searched. So now, when you look for, say, flights, the flights tab will be available for filtering, and with an airplane icon, it's immediately obvious to any user that they can click on that and view flights, whereas before they would have had to read the tab. This alone gives merit to icons.

    I do, however, agree that the icons for images/videos/maps/news all have the same basic shape and on that size are not super easily identifiable from one another. The news icon seems the most lazy, and the maps icon slightly baffles me in terms of level of detail on such a small scale.

    What I do know is that Google is not a vanity design culture, and the changes were definitely informed and rolled out as a result of testing.

