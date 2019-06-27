3 comments
Jonathan Shariat, 43 minutes ago
When key people leave they always say they have full trust in the people replacing them but things always change.
Ive is iconic and did a lot for Apple. In some ways we already see the effect of his departure in the product design choices in the last WWDC.
If I had to make a wild guess, Id say that the product design quality will go down and the interaction design quality will go up.
Thoughts? Other useless guesses?
Nic Trent, a minute ago
I loved the latest apple designs, personally. It sounds like Apple will be the firm's biggest client, but he'll also be able to work on passion projects.
Diego Lafuente, 1 minute ago
It will be nice to see a shift in design style on Apple. Great times comes ahead, specially on UI, I'm sure.
