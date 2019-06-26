5
Hi everyone,
To help you test AR ideas quickly, we created a series of templates that give you access to slick layouts and common animations. You can customize these template projects with your own branded assets.
Whether you’re making AR apps for your portfolio, a business, or something fun to show friends, when you finish this tutorial you’ll have a personalized AR app that you can share anywhere—no prior AR experience needed.
Thanks, Nathan
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now