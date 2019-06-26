5

Make Shareable Apps in Minutes with Augmented Reality Templates (torch.app)

5 hours ago from

Hi everyone,

To help you test AR ideas quickly, we created a series of templates that give you access to slick layouts and common animations. You can customize these template projects with your own branded assets.

Whether you’re making AR apps for your portfolio, a business, or something fun to show friends, when you finish this tutorial you’ll have a personalized AR app that you can share anywhere—no prior AR experience needed.

Thanks, Nathan