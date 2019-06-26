5
Anima 4.0 - Sketch to React and Developer-friendly Code (medium.com)
2 hours ago from Or Arbel, Co-Founder @ Anima
2 hours ago from Or Arbel, Co-Founder @ Anima
My biggest question about Anima is how many people use it for the export as opposed to use it to compensate for features that we wish were in Sketch?
We largely use the padding and stacks for our symbols in our design system, but have never really done anything with the exporting.
✅ Sketch to developer-friendly React. ✅ Computer-Vision based Auto Flexbox. ✅ Can be used in existing projects.
DN community would love to get your feedback :)
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now