  • James MatchettJames Matchett, 1 minute ago

    My biggest question about Anima is how many people use it for the export as opposed to use it to compensate for features that we wish were in Sketch?

    We largely use the padding and stacks for our symbols in our design system, but have never really done anything with the exporting.

  • Or Arbel, 1 hour ago

    ✅ Sketch to developer-friendly React. ✅ Computer-Vision based Auto Flexbox. ✅ Can be used in existing projects.

    DN community would love to get your feedback :)

