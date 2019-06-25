2 comments

  • D. M., 11 minutes ago

    What makes the current Apple TV screensavers so great is that they're beautifully simple and are effectively a "time-out" from media and sensory information. This looks like the exact opposite of that.

    0 points
    • Rusty MitchellRusty Mitchell, 2 minutes ago

      Agreed that the current screensavers are great. I think there is a place for more informational/functional options as well though. These app based screensaver options would be offered in addition to existing screensavers and the user would be in control of which they chose to view.

      0 points