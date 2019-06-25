Taking Apple TV screensavers to the next level (medium.com)
2 hours ago from Rusty Mitchell, VP, Design at Mercury Intermedia
2 hours ago from Rusty Mitchell, VP, Design at Mercury Intermedia
What makes the current Apple TV screensavers so great is that they're beautifully simple and are effectively a "time-out" from media and sensory information. This looks like the exact opposite of that.
Agreed that the current screensavers are great. I think there is a place for more informational/functional options as well though. These app based screensaver options would be offered in addition to existing screensavers and the user would be in control of which they chose to view.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now