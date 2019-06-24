4
ASK: What's the size of design team in your company?
3 hours ago from Mike A., @AllPrototypes.com
Hi, I have a few questions for all designers working in companies building own products and services (not agencies):
1) How many people do you have on your design team/in your design department?
2) What are they roles / how's the team structured?
3) How do you work with other departments? Are you embedded/centralized?
4) How big is your company? What's developer:designer ratio?
All thoughts related to this are welcomed!
