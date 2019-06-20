This feels shady Dribbble, anyone else?

Saw this on Dribbble recently.

https://dribbble.com/shots/6628207-Buddy-Playoff-Automate-the-Web-Development?utm_campaign=announcement-107&utm_medium=banner&utm_source=dribbble

Winner receives an ipad to do a redesign of this screen. Is that really all it takes to get you people to do my design work for me for free? I don't even know who to wave blame at hahaha. But I think Dribbble is in the wrong here. Obviously they were paid a pretty penny for this. But you gotta raise the stakes a bit fellas. An Ipad is a slap to the face. Might as well go design for 99designs.

But anyways enough with my rant. Currently need some serious UX help on a fitness project, please submit to my email. Winner will receive an ipod shuffle and my old wacom tablet.