2
Affinity Publisher has finally launched
8 hours ago from Mick N, Freelancer
Great to see this finally launched. Being about to use the Design & Photo personas directly in Publisher via StudioLink is amazing
The Affinity Live keynote is worth watching as it does go in to a lot of the underlying technologies and new features: https://affinity.serif.com/en-gb/live/
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now