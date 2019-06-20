2

Affinity Publisher has finally launched

Great to see this finally launched. Being about to use the Design & Photo personas directly in Publisher via StudioLink is amazing

The Affinity Live keynote is worth watching as it does go in to a lot of the underlying technologies and new features: https://affinity.serif.com/en-gb/live/

    Preordered, used the beta, love it.

    Cant wait to see how it evolves as the other apps have as well.

    So long adobe.

    EDIT - IPAD PUBLISHER!!!! come on 2020

