How to land an agency role?

Hey DN, I'm a senior product designer with almost all of my experience in digital products for start ups. I've worked in the search field, AI, eccomerce, enterprise and cryptocurrency and am now looking for my next role.

I've always loved the idea of an agency but in the past have always been overlooked. This could be from a wide range of things so I thought i'd ask DN what are some things I should focus on showing in my portfolio/skills that agencies will be attracted to?

As far as skills and programs go, I pretty much have the full list as i'm often bored and trying to learn new things so I'm a bit of a jack of all trades but specialize in Visual UI. Any tips or even leads would be greatly appreciated, thanks guys/gals :D