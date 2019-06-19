Byozo — An App for the Ambitious

Hey Team,

Today, we launched Byozo, an ecosystem for the ambitious.

Byozo is built on the principles of progressive overload, which is a fancy way of saying we help you build your mind like your muscles. You wouldn't go to the gym for the first time and squat 400lbs, so why treat your mind the same way? Consistent progress over time delivers results and that’s how you’ll move from challenger to champion.

The current version of Byozo is perfect if you're looking to improve your focus, learn whether you're pushing yourself to grow, and learn if your actions are making an impact.

Byozo is free to use and available on iOS + Android » https://byozo.com