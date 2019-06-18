Any designers using Framer X? Why or why not?

Framer X seemed so hot for a while, but I haven't see much talk about it. It's a small sample size, but I don't see any mention of it in this thread.

I've been wanting to give it a spin, but to be honest, the 15 day trial always stops me. I don't want to start it until I have a couple free days in a row (Which, I realize, may not exist lol, so I never start)

I'd love to know why you're using it. Even more so, why are you not using it? Is the dev handoff with "almost real code"not working well? Are the design tools hard or slower to use than Sketch / Figma / etc? Is Principle and Sketch that much better for some reason?