2

Any designers using Framer X? Why or why not?

2 hours ago from , UX Designer

Framer X seemed so hot for a while, but I haven't see much talk about it. It's a small sample size, but I don't see any mention of it in this thread.

I've been wanting to give it a spin, but to be honest, the 15 day trial always stops me. I don't want to start it until I have a couple free days in a row (Which, I realize, may not exist lol, so I never start)

I'd love to know why you're using it. Even more so, why are you not using it? Is the dev handoff with "almost real code"not working well? Are the design tools hard or slower to use than Sketch / Figma / etc? Is Principle and Sketch that much better for some reason?

2 comments

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 1 hour ago

    I don't know a single designer who uses it. From what I understand, the learning curve is just too intense to truly invest in it. Nor do I think the majority of designers need that kind of fidelity prototyping for the kind of work they're doing.

    1 point
  • Fernando Lins, a minute ago

    I know some guy at EA who use it for prototyping game UI (Battlefield and what-not) and that's pretty much it.

    0 points