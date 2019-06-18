3
Whimsical Mind Maps: In-Page Interactive Demo
3 hours ago from Steve Schoeffel, Co-Founder at Whimsical
Hey Everyone,
We just launched a new product today and I'd love for you all to check it out! One of the fun things that we did was we integrated the actual product into the external product page. You can essentially mind map on our website – it just won't save ;)
https://whimsical.com/mind-maps/
–Steve
