Stubborn - Free Illustrations Generator

Hey guys! We are so excited to introduce you new Stubborn Generator with 25 incredibly cool characters. Create a unique story mixing styles, scenes, ​and objects. Customize characters with Sketch symbols and Figma components. All components are vector based and carefully grouped.

Features:

Characters: 25

Ready-to-use Scenes: 20

Background Objects: 50

Compatible: Figma, Sketch, Illustrator

Explore presentation and download for free —> https://stubborn.fun