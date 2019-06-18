10

Stubborn - Free Illustrations Generator

4 hours ago from , Craftwork

Hey guys! We are so excited to introduce you new Stubborn Generator with 25 incredibly cool characters. Create a unique story mixing styles, scenes, ​and objects. Customize characters with Sketch symbols and Figma components. All components are vector based and carefully grouped.

Features:

  • Characters: 25
  • Ready-to-use Scenes: 20
  • Background Objects: 50
  • Compatible: Figma, Sketch, Illustrator

Explore presentation and download for free —> https://stubborn.fun

5 comments

  • Oliver Swig, 3 hours ago

    Great another tool to make my startup look like all the other startups.

    Thinking outside the box guys, keep it up.

    4 points
    • Wes OudshoornWes Oudshoorn, 2 hours ago

      Luckily there's a million unique keyboard warriors like you, helping the world with one negative comment at a time!

      Denis: Good job here on Stubborn.fun, illustration for startups is a tough problem (speaking from inside a startup) if you don't have budget for a set of custom illustrations. Other than that, once you choose a style, you're stuck to that illustrator for the rest of the time.

      Is there any way to quickly change skin colors / other colors?

      5 points
    • Alexander RadsbyAlexander Radsby, 12 minutes ago

      Why even complain about things that are released for free for people to use? Id love to see your contribution to the design community please.

      0 points
    • Pol KuijkenPol Kuijken, 1 hour ago

      Tired opinion.

      The only goal for products is to make customers achieve their goals. Normal users are not overexposed to illustrations because, unlike you, their job is not browsing dribbble nor do they visit SaaS landing page for fun. Contemporary illustrations are not an issue for users - meaning they're literally not an issue.

      If you think uniqueness is more important than effectiveness, and treat design as art, then you are far worse for this industry than an illustration pack.

      1 point
  • Bradley TauntBradley Taunt, 1 minute ago

    If having illustrations for your startup is critical to your marketing / branding, then you should be hiring custom illustrations from illustrators. Grab your own unique style instead of being a carbon copy of every other tech start-up. It is worth the money (if this is truly important to you).

    I'm all for the concept of companies / people sharing ideas and giving back to the community, but I feel like our industry is making illustrations feel like second-class citizens. "Why bother hiring a talented illustrator when you can just throw together your own!"

    Just my 2 cents. If this works well for you - more power to you.

    0 points