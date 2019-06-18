Stubborn - Free Illustrations Generator
4 hours ago from Denis Shepovalov, Craftwork
Hey guys! We are so excited to introduce you new Stubborn Generator with 25 incredibly cool characters. Create a unique story mixing styles, scenes, and objects. Customize characters with Sketch symbols and Figma components. All components are vector based and carefully grouped.
Features:
- Characters: 25
- Ready-to-use Scenes: 20
- Background Objects: 50
- Compatible: Figma, Sketch, Illustrator
Explore presentation and download for free —> https://stubborn.fun
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now