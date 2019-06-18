Experience working for a corporation as a designer (internal or external)

What do you like? What do you hate?

Personally I'm getting tired of the way it works. The process is really slow and moving things forward is just painfull. I've worked for numerous different corporations as an external designer over the years and it's the same every single time. After 7+ years in this industry it's starting to piss me off that a 5min task take 5 days to complete and not because of the different levels of approval, but because of employees that have a job for no reason and need to fullfill their tasks to please the boss instead of actually show progress made. Let me give you an example: We have a lead designer in a team (who is incapable of the role) and despite numerous requests to replace him, they hired another guy to be his supervisor instead. The process is now even slower. I'm slowly thinking of joining a startup even if this means working overtime. Etc...

If there is anything to like is - at least the payment is good, but gosh I mean, come on...