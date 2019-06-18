4 comments

  • George Brown, 1 hour ago

    so you were the awesome designer behind blackpills!!!!! When I was using it I was like 'oh wow' all the time.

    just wondering why did blackpills got delisted from appstore? did it got censored?

    • Mathias AdamMathias Adam, 1 hour ago

      Haha yes I am 0:) Actually, the company pivoted and is only a production studio since the last september

  • Aaron Wears Many HatsAaron Wears Many Hats, 21 minutes ago

    Looks fantastic, but is there any way you can shrink those gifs down? I'm on a 100 megabit connection, and they still struggled to load fast enough for me to realize there was even content below the fold - at over 4mb each, those gifs appear much slower than a user scrolls and it looks strange.

    Maybe load the first frame for each, and lazy load the rest of them in the background or something?

    • Mathias AdamMathias Adam, 19 minutes ago

      You are 100% right :) thanks for the feedback, I'll fix this xD the first frame will be perfect

