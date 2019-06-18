Madgraphism new portfolio (dribbble.com)
2 hours ago from Mathias Adam, Head of Design at Blackpills
so you were the awesome designer behind blackpills!!!!! When I was using it I was like 'oh wow' all the time.
just wondering why did blackpills got delisted from appstore? did it got censored?
Haha yes I am 0:) Actually, the company pivoted and is only a production studio since the last september
Looks fantastic, but is there any way you can shrink those gifs down? I'm on a 100 megabit connection, and they still struggled to load fast enough for me to realize there was even content below the fold - at over 4mb each, those gifs appear much slower than a user scrolls and it looks strange.
Maybe load the first frame for each, and lazy load the rest of them in the background or something?
You are 100% right :) thanks for the feedback, I'll fix this xD the first frame will be perfect
