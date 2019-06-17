3

As a Product Designer, what are your essential tools?

There are countless lists and roundup articles about the "Top XX UI/UX Design Tools" and while Product Design can often encompass other roles such as UX design, I'd love to hear specifically from fellow Product Designers about the tools and apps you use in your day to day.

  • Oliver Allen, 7 hours ago

    A few of my core apps:

    • Notion
    • Sketch
    • Balsamiq
    • Pixave
    • Principle
  • Daniel Klopper, 1 hour ago
    • Sketch
    • iA Writer
    • Principle
    • Alfredapp
    • Paper 53
    • Pixave
  • Richard SisonRichard Sison, 3 hours ago

    Design

    • Sketch. There could be a separate list of the plugins, but the two essential ones are Runner Pro and Automate Sketch.
    • Abstract. If you're using Sketch (even if you're the only designer), you should be using this.
    • Marvel. Or Invision. I've been trialling Marvel as a replacement though. I just feel you get more out of Marvel than you do with Invision. Seems to work better with Sketch too. Though the features and experience in the Invision web tool still edges out Marvel.
    • Maze.design. This is crazy good service for user research (especially with the "multiple paths" feature they just released a few weeks ago).

    Research

    • Userbit. It's a bit rough around the edges, but this is a fantastic user research tool for designers. The price-point is very attractive for smaller teams. Tools like Dovetail or Aurelius are more polished and fully-featured, but they're expensive and more suited towards dedicated research teams. Userbit gives you a lot for what you pay for and is part of my standard tools now.
    • Whimsical. Another workhorse of a tool which is well worth the pricetag. I really only use the flowchart tool and the sticky notes tool. The product works really well and is very intuitive — the best thing about it is that it's a tool that lives online so you don't need to send constant revisions as PDFs etc.

    Writing

    • Bear. A great alternative to Evernote. Evernote still wins here but can't justify the cost.
    • Agenda (trialling this for quick notes instead of something like Bear)
    • iA Writer. My long-form writing tool of choice.

    Productivity Tools (which I use for work)

    • Pastebot. A clipboard manager is freaking awesome once you've started using one… Pastebot in particular has this feature called Sequential Paste which sets it apart (even though the app "Paste" I feel is better at everything else).
    • Things. Long time Things user. It's expensive but worth every penny.
    • Dropmark (or Raindrop). Saving inspiration is something I do constantly (and have been for years). I've been burned far too many times with Mac tools like Ember (discontinued) and Pixave (even though I've paid for it). It's likely due to issues with iCloud not the product itself, but I've given up on a native tool for this now. I much prefer to use a service like Dropmark or Raindrop to push my inspiration into an online service. I spent $5 a month and it's a no-brainer for me.
  • Ryan Parag, 4 minutes ago
    • Figma/Sketch
    • VSCode
    • Notion
    • Hyper
    • Slack
    • Jira/Confluence
    • Abstract
  • Fernando Lins, 1 minute ago
    • Figma
    • Microsoft To-Do
    • GMail
    • GDocs (the whole suite)
    • Axure
    • Graph paper
    • Notebook
    • Notebook computer (laptop)
    • Mechanical pencil
    • Zoom H1n Digital Recorder
    • Wacom pen tablet
  • Alex HoffmanAlex Hoffman, 1 minute ago
    • Pencil and Paper
    • Sketch
    • Abstract
    • Axure
    • Adobe XD
    • InVision (not much anymore tho)
    • AirTable
    • Google docs
    • Trello
    • Notes (I kinda hate it tho)
