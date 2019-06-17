Clockwise — tool for teams to get more time for focus — launches with Accel + Greylock (techcrunch.com)
5 hours ago from Matt Martin, CEO @ Clockwise
Hi DN. This community has been so supportive of Clockwise and I wanted to share the news that we're out of private beta. We officially launched this morning and are open to signups for all G-Suite users. https://www.getclockwise.com/
Clockwise is an intelligent calendar assistant that frees up your time so you can work on what matters. We use AI to create uninterrupted blocks of time, enhance Slack, take the stress out of complex scheduling, resolve double bookings, and so much more.
I'm the founder/CEO over here, please feel free to reach out any time with questions/feedback. My email is "matt" at our website url.
Thanks everyone!
the main reason most calendars are ugly is to accommodate others. how does this resolve conflicts with other participants' calendars?
