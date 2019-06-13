What Contract Design Work is Still In Demand?
1 hour ago from Robert Williams, Owner, Folyo
I've been collecting and hand-screening hundreds of contract design jobs from places like Dribbble, Behance, AngelList, WWR and more since 2013 - and have definitely noticed fluctuations in demand during that time.
So I'm curious what the design community here thinks about the current market for contract design work?
Have you noticed a shift in the design skills that are needed?
I'd say currently the bulk of the work is in 3 main categories:
- Website Design (full websites for small to mid-sized businesses and non-profits)
- Product UI/UX (mostly startups and agencies)
- Visual / Graphic Design (for all of the above, startups, agencies, non-profits, and small businesses)
They're all pretty close in terms of volume but if I had to rank them, I'd put them in this order
Curious if anyone wants specific stats for any of this, I have a database of thousands of design contracts and would be happy to share what I can.
What do you feel is currently in demand?
