What Contract Design Work is Still In Demand?

I've been collecting and hand-screening hundreds of contract design jobs from places like Dribbble, Behance, AngelList, WWR and more since 2013 - and have definitely noticed fluctuations in demand during that time.

So I'm curious what the design community here thinks about the current market for contract design work?

Have you noticed a shift in the design skills that are needed?

I'd say currently the bulk of the work is in 3 main categories:

Website Design (full websites for small to mid-sized businesses and non-profits)

Product UI/UX (mostly startups and agencies)

Visual / Graphic Design (for all of the above, startups, agencies, non-profits, and small businesses)

They're all pretty close in terms of volume but if I had to rank them, I'd put them in this order

Curious if anyone wants specific stats for any of this, I have a database of thousands of design contracts and would be happy to share what I can.

What do you feel is currently in demand?