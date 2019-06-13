Roast my startup's website design (scriby.ai)
4 days ago from Kevin Basset, Founder @ Scriby.ai
I think you need to tweak the timings of your content animating in. I scrolled past most of the sections before the content actually entered. Meaning a lot of scrolling up and down.
Secondly, this may be more of a personal opinion, but I feel like sign in with google is too strong for the CTA as it feels a bit like i'm signing up to something before I'm ready to commit, something like 'try it out' could be useful. You could also stick a 'find out more' link in the header section as otherwise you land and are pushed straight to sing in without finding out more about the product.
You could also try a bit of a smoke and mirrors style interactive demo, similar to how notion do on their site (https://www.notion.so/) But it's probably a bit of dev work.
Best of luck!
