  oli ingram

    I think you need to tweak the timings of your content animating in. I scrolled past most of the sections before the content actually entered. Meaning a lot of scrolling up and down.

    Secondly, this may be more of a personal opinion, but I feel like sign in with google is too strong for the CTA as it feels a bit like i'm signing up to something before I'm ready to commit, something like 'try it out' could be useful. You could also stick a 'find out more' link in the header section as otherwise you land and are pushed straight to sing in without finding out more about the product.

    You could also try a bit of a smoke and mirrors style interactive demo, similar to how notion do on their site (https://www.notion.so/) But it's probably a bit of dev work.

    Best of luck!

