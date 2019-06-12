Listen Together - Collaborative Listening Concept for Spotify

Hi guys! Posting here today because probably like most of you, I constantly share music. Some times with friends who are far away. I got fed up with how impractical the state of sharing music was, and realized there’s been little change in social for music streaming.

I thought it’d be cool if there was a way for my friends and I to listen to our favorite jams simultaneously, in real time. Add to the queue, react to our picks, reintroduce the experience of bonding over music with friends, but in the digital space.

My hope is that Listen Together can start a conversation on collaborative listening, and see where music streaming can be pushed further!

What do you guys think? Would you like to see something like this exist?

Check out the entire concept at listentogether.io