  • Brian MaierBrian Maier, 1 minute ago

    I knew I'd seen that logo before! http://www.piecechicago.com/

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, 1 minute ago

    The leading graphic/pitch could use a lot of TLC. It's kind of muddy and is poorly contrasted with the text which is probably too small as your introduction.

    I also think the Proxima Nova isn't the best choice and kinda makes the site look stock.

    Thanks for sharing!

  • Ranit Sanyal, 2 hours ago

    We recently redesigned our design first development company Appradius's website. Looking forward to knowing your thoughts on our redesign.

