Appradius website design (appradius.co)
4 hours ago from Ranit Sanyal, co-founder @ https://www.redelegant.com
I knew I'd seen that logo before! http://www.piecechicago.com/
The leading graphic/pitch could use a lot of TLC. It's kind of muddy and is poorly contrasted with the text which is probably too small as your introduction.
I also think the Proxima Nova isn't the best choice and kinda makes the site look stock.
Thanks for sharing!
We recently redesigned our design first development company Appradius's website. Looking forward to knowing your thoughts on our redesign.
