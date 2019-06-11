2

Designers, do you see eye floaters?

Hi guys, I'm wondering, if I'm the only one who is bothered by eye floaters. Do they irritate you during the work? Is there anything special which you do to avoid them?

If you don't know what are the eye floaters, TED has a nice video explaining them more in detail. https://youtu.be/Y6e_m9iq-4Q

