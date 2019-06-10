1 comment

  • Diego LafuenteDiego Lafuente, a minute ago

    Hey Adam, nice reading. I've found out the same, but more for the CSS world that's why I wrote The Utilitarian CSS Methodology in order to solve the problem of components in CSS architectures. Basically, the architectures that componetize everything end up being unmaintaineable and slower in contrasts to explicit approaches. Let me know if you liked the reading.

    0 points