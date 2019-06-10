4
The problem with web components (adamsilver.io)
3 hours ago from Adam Silver, Interaction designer focused on inclusive design and design systems
3 hours ago from Adam Silver, Interaction designer focused on inclusive design and design systems
Hey Adam, nice reading. I've found out the same, but more for the CSS world that's why I wrote The Utilitarian CSS Methodology in order to solve the problem of components in CSS architectures. Basically, the architectures that componetize everything end up being unmaintaineable and slower in contrasts to explicit approaches. Let me know if you liked the reading.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now