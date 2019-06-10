Revision Path Ep. 296: Shar Biggers, art director, founder of digital agency Provoke (glitch.com)
5 hours ago from Maurice Cherry, Head of Media at Glitch
I first heard of about Shar Biggers from one of our past guests, Ida Woldemichael, and from just the first few minutes of our conversation I knew that this was going to be a great interview. Like Ida, Shar worked on the Hillary for America campaign, and helped to shape the messaging and visual style of the candidate during her most recent run for public office.
While we did touch on Shar's political design work and spent some time talking about campaign life, we mostly talked about her backstory and her newest venture — a brand consultancy and design firm called Provoke. Shar's knowledge of psychology and business also feeds into another one of her businesses — a line of premium designed phone cases called Aitarah. According to Shar, there's no reason to have design without strategy, and that's something she's definitely applied to her life and her career. Thank you Shar for being an inspiration!
