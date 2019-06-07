2

Backup Sketch settings and plugins?

8 hours ago from , Product designer

So, scenario is that I have work laptop, work computer and personal laptop but all plugins and settings are different.

Is there a system, plugin etc that anyone knows off that allows me to sync to a cloud service and then log in to the other systems and sync those.

  1. Backup settings
  2. Sync to another computer so everything is the same.

I recently done the same thing with Alfred app, which uses dropbox to backup and sync the settings.

1 comment

  • Steven CavinsSteven Cavins, a minute ago

    I asked them about this feature and they said they don’t support it. Agreed because at least Adobe lets you save settings in the cloud.

