Backup Sketch settings and plugins?
8 hours ago from C R, Product designer
So, scenario is that I have work laptop, work computer and personal laptop but all plugins and settings are different.
Is there a system, plugin etc that anyone knows off that allows me to sync to a cloud service and then log in to the other systems and sync those.
- Backup settings
- Sync to another computer so everything is the same.
I recently done the same thing with Alfred app, which uses dropbox to backup and sync the settings.
