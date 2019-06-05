Using AR to Experience Inaccessible Spaces - Lessons Learned From Mixed Reality Explorations of the USS Intrepid. (Columbia GSAP)

Can 3D scanned models help in engaging museum visitors through interactive experiences? How can audiences discover spaces that are inaccessible due to safety reasons or physical limitations?

Bika Rebek has long been thinking about these questions, building interactive apps as part of her architectural and exhibition design practice called Some Place Studio. In Spring 2019, she had a chance to teach a seminar at Columbia GSAPP to explore these questions in further depth with a group of talented students.

Here is what they learned.

Thanks, Nathan