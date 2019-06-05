The Mac Pro icon in the Apple store is a mess (apple.com)
2 hours ago from Jordan Little, Design/Dev
cheese grater is pretty epic.
you mean this guy?
Yep, even at the icon size, you can see it was horribly built. Looks like someone at the agency threw it together in two minutes.
Can you elaborate on how it's improperly built and how it could be better?
Circles should be circular.
The circles in each row should be aligned vertically.
When nesting rounded rectangles, the inner radius should be ~25% smaller than the surrounding radius otherwise you get the wonky look exhibited by the handles in the Mac Pro icon. These nested rectangles aren't even aligned properly.
Pixels should be placed on whole values. There are lots of spots where pixels are falling on half-values which cause the icon to look very blurry at small sizes. "Pixel-snapping" typically solves this automatically.
In general it's just shoddy icon work from the company (or agency) who popularized gorgeous OS iconography (OS X was the first OS to have 128x128 icons). Given that their flagship model just dropped, I'd expect them to be "all hands on deck" and knock out an icon that looked amazing at any size. This is not the case.
Thanks for the reply. Looking at it blown up in size it's remarkable how many mistakes there are.
No joke. The icon looked a little muddy so I looked at the raw SVG and was very surprised at the lack of attention.
