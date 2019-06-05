Diez: cross-platform design system framework (diez.org)
2 hours ago from Zack Brown, Product designer & co-founder @ Haiku
Hey DN! Our team at Haiku (haikuforteams.com) has been working on this secret project Diez for quite a while, and we're just announcing it for the first time!
Diez is now in private beta, which we're doing to gain a tight feedback+iteration loop with early users before we open-source it. If your team is interested in trying out Diez early, please fill out the survey at the top of diez.org
We hope Diez makes a difference to everyone working on design systems. I'm around today if anyone has questions!
how exactly does it work with a tool like Figma... just curious...
