[Tiny Product Tips] How Amazon Will Change Worldwide Shopping Habits With This New UX Checkout
1 hour ago from Louis-Xavier Lavallee, Co-founder @ Growth.Design
Hey Designers!
More than ever, I need your help… We went back into the trenches and…
This week we're starting a new series called ⚡️Tiny Product Tips!
It says it all, fast and actionable product tips that are easy to digest.
Watch How Amazon Will Change Worldwide Shopping Habits With This New UX Checkout
I need to know what you think about this new short format. Please take 2 seconds to comment and let me know what you loved/hated!
Cheers :)
Louis-Xavier
