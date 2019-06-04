LandingPagr is a Free, Editing tool to write your Landing Page Copy On (landingpagr.com)
1 hour ago from Pinaki Panda, Founder - Fathom
Hello everyone,
I built LandingPagr as I needed a good editor where I could focus on writing the copy of a landing page.
It is easy to get lost in the designing, coding and hosting of a landing page and thus lose focus from the copy, which is arguably the most important element.
LandingPagr is an editor with 17 of the most commonly used blocks used in landing pages. You can start editing and filling up the blocks with your own content.
As of now it is free to use. I would really love some feedback/thoughts on this.
Pinaki, LandingPagr.com
