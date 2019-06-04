8
Proto.io introduces ready-to-use templates for faster prototyping
19 hours ago from Dean Vito
Create prototypes and wireframes in minutes with Proto.io's customizable Templates. Templates offer a wide variety of blocks and elements, which can be combined, customized and connected with interaction points to create prototypes in minutes.
More information on Proto.io's website
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now