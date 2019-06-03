5 comments

  • Adam Fisher-CoxAdam Fisher-Cox, 3 hours ago

    I want to know how you get all the dust out of it, are the holes vacuum-friendly?

    • Gaël PGaël P, 2 hours ago

      Conveniently use the same compressed air can you have for your macbook keyboard

  • Gaël PGaël P, 1 hour ago

    I had kind of decided to buy this based on the rumors (32", retina) but $5000!? not sure how I can justify it.

    • Fred SimmonsFred Simmons, 8 minutes ago

      I was expecting a $999 version, $1499 tops. Though, when they said 8k I knew it would be high.

      The VESA stand is $999. I bought mine for $39.

  • Yuri Frolov, a minute ago

    You need it, if you design for same displays. In other ways, buy cheap monitor, which your users have.

