Pro Display XDR (apple.com)
4 hours ago from Andrew Ciobanasiu, Designer
4 hours ago from Andrew Ciobanasiu, Designer
I want to know how you get all the dust out of it, are the holes vacuum-friendly?
Conveniently use the same compressed air can you have for your macbook keyboard
I had kind of decided to buy this based on the rumors (32", retina) but $5000!? not sure how I can justify it.
I was expecting a $999 version, $1499 tops. Though, when they said 8k I knew it would be high.
The VESA stand is $999. I bought mine for $39.
You need it, if you design for same displays. In other ways, buy cheap monitor, which your users have.
Designer News
Where the design community meets.
Designer News is a large, global community of people working or interested in design and technology.
Have feedback?
Login to Comment
You'll need to log in before you can leave a comment.Login
Register Today
New accounts can leave comments immediately, and gain full permissions after one week.Register now