4 comments

  • John PJohn P, 1 hour ago

    So glad I moved to PC and Nvidia 3 years ago instead of waiting for this. Now I not only have a machine that performs better than a Mac but one that looks more professional too.

    Immensely ugly external design. The interior looks good but the extremely selective benchmarking rubbed me up the wrong way, e.g comparing rendering performance to multiple Quadros on a PC when no one on PC is rendering using multiple Quadros (3 IIRC?) because GTX/RTX gives way better performance for a fraction of the price and instead choose to run 3 - 8 GTX/RTX cards instead.

    Also most rendering engines run on CUDA not AMD.

    1 point
  • Adam Fisher-CoxAdam Fisher-Cox, 1 hour ago

    It's great and I'll never in a million years own one.

    1 point
  • Andrew CiobanasiuAndrew Ciobanasiu, 3 hours ago

    The AR section was a nice touch: https://www.apple.com/mac-pro#section-ar

    1 point
  • Andrei Rac, 2 hours ago

    Full madness in every sense, power, price, design.

    1 point